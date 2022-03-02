OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fatal vehicle collision results in one death

Originally Published: March 2, 2022 12:24 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 1 at around 4 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal traffic collision in the area of milepost 25 on Interstate 40.

According to an MCSO press release, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, medical personnel with the Desert Hills Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance had initially responded to the collision as it was blocking the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Through the course of the investigation, it was found that the vehicle, a Ford F-150 truck, was traveling westbound on Alamo Rd. in the area of milepost #3. According to MCSO, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway.

The vehicle then drove through the eastbound I-40 fencing and began to roll. The driver of the vehicle, who was deceased on scene and was identified as Raymond Milburn, 44 of Yucca, had been ejected from the vehicle and landed on the interstate where he was struck by two commercial vehicles traveling eastbound on I-40.

The vehicle stopped in the eastbound lanes of I-40 and a male passenger was found inside the vehicle. The passenger received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were shut down for several hours during the investigation. According to law enforcement, speed and alcohol appeared to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State