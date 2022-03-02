Fatal vehicle collision results in one death

On Tuesday, March 1 at around 4 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal traffic collision in the area of milepost 25 on Interstate 40.

According to an MCSO press release, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, medical personnel with the Desert Hills Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance had initially responded to the collision as it was blocking the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Through the course of the investigation, it was found that the vehicle, a Ford F-150 truck, was traveling westbound on Alamo Rd. in the area of milepost #3. According to MCSO, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway.

The vehicle then drove through the eastbound I-40 fencing and began to roll. The driver of the vehicle, who was deceased on scene and was identified as Raymond Milburn, 44 of Yucca, had been ejected from the vehicle and landed on the interstate where he was struck by two commercial vehicles traveling eastbound on I-40.

The vehicle stopped in the eastbound lanes of I-40 and a male passenger was found inside the vehicle. The passenger received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were shut down for several hours during the investigation. According to law enforcement, speed and alcohol appeared to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.