Preps Roundup: Lee Williams baseball squad hammers Prescott 12-5

PRESCOTT - The beat goes on for the undefeated Lee Williams High School baseball team, which scored in every inning but the first to beat Grand Canyon Conference rival Prescott 12-5 on Tuesday, March 1.

Senior pitcher Roman Perea overcame seven base on balls to pick up the win, allowing just three hits and three runs in 4.2 innings of work.

Lee Williams senior Davean Santos went 3-¬for-5, scored once and drove in a run to lead the Volunteers on offense. Sophomore Nick Kennedy and Perea had two hits apiece, freshman Barrett Bowman drove in two runs with a double, walked twice and scored twice; and senior Ethan Klenke had a double and a single good for two RBIs.

Lee Williams improved to 3-0 on the season under head coach Zachary Smith. Prescott fell to 1¬-1.

Lake Havasu 13, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – Lake Havasu broke open a close game with five runs in the fourth inning and six in the fifth to notch a 13-0 win over Kingman in high school baseball action Tuesday, March 1.

Seniors Camaron Haller and William Winker, and freshman Taelon Thomason, hit safely for Kingman, while freshman Izsik Malone drew two walks and stole two bases.

Kingman slipped to 1-2 with the loss. Lake Havasu remains unbeaten at 4-0.

Softball

Lake Havasu 17, Kingman 1

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu hammered Kingman 17-1 on Tuesday, March 2 in a high school softball game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.

Lake Havasu had 16 hits, including six for extra bases. Sophomore Leah Huffman had three triples and a double to lead the Lady Knights.

No stats were available for Kingman.

Kingman plays in the Wrangler Softball Classic at Wickenburg this weekend.

Prescott 25, Lee Williams 5

PRESCOTT – Prescott hammered Lee Williams 25-5 in five innings in a Grand Canyon Conference high school softball game on Tuesday, March 1 in Prescott.

The Lady Volunteers fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss.