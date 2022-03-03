OFFERS
84 pounds of cocaine seized on I-40

Cocaine and the dog that sniffed it out during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Kingman on Tuesday are pictured. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2022 6:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two California men were arrested after law enforcement discovered more than 80 pounds of suspected cocaine in the bed of their truck on Tuesday, March 1.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Gabriel Galindo-Cristobal, 30, of California and Josue Leon-Milanez, 24, of California on alleged felony charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale and Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale after a traffic stop. The arrests were made by deputies assigned to the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).

The release said that about 11:30 p.m. the deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-40 eastbound at mile post 46 near Kingman.

According to law enforcement, during the traffic stop an MCSO K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 84 pounds of suspected cocaine hidden in different locations in the bed of the truck.

Cristobal and Milanez were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

