Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 03
Bashas’ celebrates remodel

Employees of the Bashas’ grocery store at 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman pose for a photo during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the remodeled and remerchandised market. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2022 5:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bashas’ opened its doors to customers to showcase the remodeled and remerchandised supermarket located at 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave. There were a variety of events and a limited supply of free groceries.

According to a news release from Bashas’, the supermarket celebrated the official remodel on Wednesday, March 2. On Saturday, March 5 Bashas’ will distribute 200 free bags of groceries to customers while supplies last. Shoppers can also pick up a free piece of cake from 2-5 p.m. KZUL-104.5 FM will also be at the store for live radio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wednesday event included elected officials, city staff, members of the Kingman Fire Department and the Kingman Police Department, and community members.

The remodeled store includes new entrance doors, restrooms and grocery carts. The grocery chain wrote there are six new self-checkout stations and an expanded Starbucks with a seating area.

For food, Bashas’ has grab-‘n’-go sandwich cases with a variety of food, fresh pizzas from the deli, a new frozen cake case and more farm-fresh options. The store includes a wider selection of fresh fish and seafood, alcohol and a new floral department. Along with a self-serve donut case, customers can eat at the new seating area by the bakery.

Customers can shop at the remodeled store, or order groceries online for curbside pickup or home delivery.

The Arizona-based company has more than 100 stores and is one of the largest employers in the state. According to the press release, Bashas’ has been part of the Kingman community since 1980.

