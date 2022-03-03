OFFERS
Thu, March 03
BLM road work planned in Hualapai Mountains

The federal Bureau of Land Management is installing new storm culverts to help channel increased runoff from burn scars of the Flag fire, which burned thousands of acres in the Hualapai Mountains this past spring. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2022 5:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office Operations and Maintenance staff are conducting road work in the Hualapai Mountains, 20 miles southeast of Kingman in the location of last spring’s Flag Fire.

According to a BLM news release, road work will take place Mondays through Thursdays in March, pending variable weather conditions that could potentially delay work.

The work will occur along Ridge Road in the Flag Fire burn scar between the community of Pine Lake and the Wild Cow Springs Campground,

BLM will install six new culverts in the burn scar to better control increased runoff that has resulted from burned slopes in the area, the agency explained.

Restricted access is to be expected during culvert installation as open trenches will prevent access through the work area during daylight hours Mondays through Thursdays. The route will be fully opened Fridays through Sundays to provide for public access.

If accessing the Wild Cow Springs Campground or the Ridge Road south of the campground Monday through Thursday it is recommended to use the alternate route from Interstate 40 via Blake Ranch Road to Antelope Wash Road, as these areas will be unaffected by the planned road work, BLM advised.

