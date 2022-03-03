OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 03
Change in the weather coming to Kingman

There’s a chance of rain Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, in the Kingman area. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2022 5:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – The early spring you experienced yesterday with high temperatures around 80 degrees is over, as cold, blustery and perhaps rainy weather makes a return to the Kingman area.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 30% chance of scattered showers early Friday, a 60% chance of showers later in the day, and a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight on Friday. The high temperature is only expected to reach 56 degrees with an overnight low in the high 30s.

There’s an 80% chance of showers on Saturday, as high temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. It will be windy, with south winds of 16-25 mph and gusts to 36 mph. There’s a chance of scattered showers Saturday night, when the low is expected to reach 30 degrees.

The skies will clear on Sunday and Monday, but it will remain colder with highs in the mid-50s and lows near freezing.

