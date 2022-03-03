Kingman honors 11 women making history

KINGMAN – The annual Kingman Women Making History program awarded 11 women who have positively impacted Kingman and followed the theme of “providing healing, providing hope.”

The Women Making History awards allow community members to nominate and celebrate local women making a difference in Kingman.

The ceremony was held Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Mohave Museum of History and Art and required nominated women to be a Kingman resident for at least 10 years.

Winners included Ernestine Claw for arts, Cherie Lynn Bourlier for business, Lisa Brownfield for education, Dr. Kelly Bradley for health/medical professions, Lorraine Leeming for lifetime achievement, Melissa Hull Brown for pioneering, Jody Schanaman for professions, SueAnn Mello for public services, Sandra Lanners for religion, Shellie Stein for volunteerism and Lynn Kannianen for other/animal advocacy.

Ernestine Claw – Arts

Claw was nominated for her Hualapai Bird Dancing that heals the spirit of those who witness her performances. Since 2010, 80-year-old Claw has danced in front of thousands of visitors at Grand Canyon West. Through sharing the cultures and traditions of the Hualapai people, Claw has shared her spirit that promotes hope.

Cherie Lynn Bourlier – Business

Bourlier’s leadership and generosity throughout her time in Kingman inspired her nomination. During her 25 years in Kingman, she has owned an H&R Block office and opened Kingman’s first UPS store. After 16 years in the business world, she reached “Gold Status” at her UPS store and built relationships with employees and community members.

Lisa Brownfield – Education

Brownfield has spent the past 20 years educating inmates and furthering their education and career chances upon being released. Working her way up from GED teacher to education administrator at Geo Group, Brownfield has partnered with Arizona at Work to help inmates find work. Thanks to Brownfield, both Geo Group and Mohave Community College have partnered to provide accredited college-level culinary arts courses.

Dr. Kelly Bradley – Health/Medical Professions

Bradley was born and raised in Kingman and practices dentistry. After returning home from obtaining her degree and shadowing her childhood mentor, Bradley opened her own dentistry office, Family Dentistry by Design. Providing quality care for her patients and being a helping hand is what motivates Bradley to pursue her passion.

Lorraine Leeming – Lifetime Achievement

Leeming was nominated for her compassion and healing spirit she showcased in her 35 years as a sales person and manager in telecommunications. Working in a male-dominated industry, Leeming never hesitated to put on her “tool belt” when learning how to troubleshoot. Prioritizing people and giving back to the community is what stands out to those who nominated her.

Melissa Hull Brown – Pioneering

Brown has Kingman roots dating back to the 1930s. As a lifelong resident for over 70 years and as the daughter of a miner and school teacher, Brown promotes health through her music. Brown has performed the music she inherited from her family in the community orchestra, her church and as a volunteer.

Jody Schanaman – Professions

Schanaman is described as a core member of the Public Outreach Program in the Mohave County Sheriff's Department. As the 911 dispatch supervisor, Schanaman is a proponent of public safety and education by providing educational events for community members of all ages. Schanaman is also involved with youth robotics, and gun and archery programs.

SueAnn Mello – Public Services

Mello has spent her time serving Mohave County as a neighbor and elected official during her 40 years in the county. By evaluating and awarding scholarships, coordinating Toys for Tots and teaching homebuyer education classes, Mello finds ways to lend a hand to those in need. As a City of Kingman council member, executive assistant to the Mohave County Treasurer and former president of the Republican Women of Kingman Club, Mello aims to serve her community at all levels.

Shellie Stein – Volunteerism

Stein gives back to her community through cooking, which she views as her hobby. Providing healthy foods and recipes once a month since 2017. Stein and volunteers recently provided over 800 meals to people attending a free health-care clinic.

Lynn Kannianen – Animal Advocacy

Kannianen has spent over five years advocating for Mohave County animals. Through hosting fundraisers and events, and forming Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, Kannianen has made it a community goal to provide funding for the needs of rescue animals while finding their forever homes.

Sandra Lanners – Religion

At 82, Lanners works closely with her church to organize charatable events and be there for communty members in need. Lanners also cooks food for the Salvation Army, Annie’s Attic, Belles of St. Mary’s and funerals.