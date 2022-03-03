OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested in stabbing

Johnny Lynn Bean (MCSO photo)

Johnny Lynn Bean (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2022 5:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Tuesday, March 1 at about 2 p.m., Kingman police arrested Johnny Lynn Bean, 44, of Kingman, on felony charges of Aggravated Assault with Serious Injury and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to a Kingman Police Department press release, officers responded to two 911 calls of a disturbance and stabbing at a residence in the 2800 block of Lovin Avenue. Officers contacted a woman, 54, of Flagstaff, who had a stab wound to her stomach. Bean was identified as the alleged suspect.

Officers contacted Bean inside the residence. The investigation determined that the victim was visiting her father, who owns the home. Johnny Bean is a tenant, living in the home.

According to law enforcement, at some point during a conversation about rent, it is alleged that Bean grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim reportedly fled to a neighbor’s home, and called 911. Bean is reported to have also called 911.

Investigators took Bean into custody, during which time he reportedly admitted involvement in the offense.

The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was admitted for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Bean was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, police said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State