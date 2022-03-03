Kingman man arrested in stabbing

KINGMAN – On Tuesday, March 1 at about 2 p.m., Kingman police arrested Johnny Lynn Bean, 44, of Kingman, on felony charges of Aggravated Assault with Serious Injury and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.



According to a Kingman Police Department press release, officers responded to two 911 calls of a disturbance and stabbing at a residence in the 2800 block of Lovin Avenue. Officers contacted a woman, 54, of Flagstaff, who had a stab wound to her stomach. Bean was identified as the alleged suspect.



Officers contacted Bean inside the residence. The investigation determined that the victim was visiting her father, who owns the home. Johnny Bean is a tenant, living in the home.



According to law enforcement, at some point during a conversation about rent, it is alleged that Bean grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim reportedly fled to a neighbor’s home, and called 911. Bean is reported to have also called 911.



Investigators took Bean into custody, during which time he reportedly admitted involvement in the offense.

The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was admitted for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Bean was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, police said.