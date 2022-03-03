Kingman Mayor Jen Miles won’t seek another term

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles announced she will not run for re-election as mayor this year, citing health issues as the reason for not seeking another term.

According to a news release, she intends to finish her current term set to expire December 2022.

“I would like to thank my friends and supporters. We have come a long way together and I know our collective vision will continue,” Miles wrote.

Miles also said she has endorsed Vice Mayor Ken Watkins in his run for mayor.

“I withdraw from the campaign with a lighter heart knowing that the vice-mayor is a candidate who has an excellent understanding of the city issues, experience leading in council and continues to be a strong contributor to our community,” Miles wrote.

The mayor had announced her re-election campaign in August 2021. In a previous interview with the Kingman Miner she said she wanted to continue being a “champion for Kingman” and focus on community needs.

Miles was first elected mayor in 2018 after serving as vice mayor and as a city councilwoman. She faced a recall effort in 2020 over a COVID-19 mask mandate, but the recall ultimately failed.