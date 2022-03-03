Rants and Raves | March 4, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Kingman’s dusty streets – It is stupid of the city to claim RVs carry dirt onto the streets and create dust. What a laugh. And no, I am not a RV owner.

New COVID-19 cases in a free-fall in Mohave County – It’s a good thing! At this rate, in three more years, everyone in the county will have caught it.

Truckers convoy – True patriotism is the courageous Ukrainian men up to age 60 who are taking up rifles to protect their country on their president’s orders. U.S. truckers whine and refuse to take a jab to protect their country on their president’s orders.