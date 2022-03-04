OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horne scores 13 as Arizona State beats Cal 77-41

Arizona State pummeled California 77-41 on Thursday, March 3 in a men’s NCAA basketball game played in Tempe. (Public domain)

Arizona State pummeled California 77-41 on Thursday, March 3 in a men’s NCAA basketball game played in Tempe. (Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 4, 2022 10:16 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - DJ Horne had 13 points to lead five Arizona State players scoring in double figures and the Sun Devils never trailed Thursday night in their 77-41 win over California.

Kimani Lawrence had 12 points and nine rebounds and Jay Heath also scored 12 points for Arizona State (13-16, 9-10 Pac-12). Alonzo Gaffney and Marreon Jackson added 11 points apiece.

The Sun Devils have won six of their last seven games while limiting opponents to 36.5% shooting (141 of 386) from the field over that span.

Jalen Celestine led Cal (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) with 11 points.

Arizona State jumped to a 6-0 lead and used a 16-6 run to take a 12-point lead late in the first half. Grant Anticevich made a layup to trim Cal's deficit to 35-29 about two minutes into the second half but the Sun Devils responded with a 22-4 run to take a 24-point lead with nine minutes to play. Heath, Jackson and Horne each hit a 3-pointer in the final 42 seconds of the spurt.

The Golden Bears made 18 of 59 (31%) from the field and shot just 26% (8 of 31) in the second half.

The Sun Devils scored 16 points off 13 Cal turnovers and outscored the Bears 42-22 in the paint and 27-2 in fast-break points.

Arizona State is eighth in the conference standings, a half-game behind Washington State and Washington (both 9-9 in the Pac-12) and a half-game ahead of Stanford.

Cal wraps up the regular season Saturday at No. 2 Arizona.

Arizona State plays its home finale against Stanford on Saturday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State