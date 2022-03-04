Preps roundup: Kingman teams fare poorly in opening round of baseball invitational

Gila Ridge 2, Lee Williams 1

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School dropped a 2-1 decision to Gila Ridge in their opening game at the Kingman Invitational baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Gila Ridge scored a pair of runs in the first inning and made the lead last behind four-hit pitching by junior Keaton Young and sophomore Caleb Rosado.

Seniors Roman Perea, Ethan Klenke and Devean Santos, as well as sophomore Nick Kennedy, hit safely for Lee Williams. Kennedy drove in sophomore Kruz Yocum in the third inning for the Volunteers’ only run.

Juniors Troy Edwards and Noah Petrauschke combined to throw a hard-luck five-hitter for Lee Williams. Edwards took the loss.

Lake Havasu 4, Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN – It’s not often that you have four pitchers combine to throw a one-hitter and you still lose. It happed to Lee Williams at the Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Capitalizing off nine base on balls and two-hit pitching by Junior Deegan Cordova, Lake Havasu High School beat the Volunteers 4-0.

Seniors RJ Boslett and Ethan Klenke doubled for Lee Williams. Freshman Barrett Bowman and seniors Landon Spurlock, Boslett and Joeseph Norbert pitched for the Volunteers.

Tournament games do not count toward the regular season standings, so officially, the Volunteers are still undefeated at 3-0.

Bagdad 6, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – Bagdad scored five runs in the fourth inning to post a 6-0, five-inning win over host Kingman on opening day of the Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Kingman managed just two hits off Bagdad pitching – one each by sophomore Nick Hebrun and senior William Winker.

Five fielding errors figured heavily in the loss for the Bulldogs. All of the runs scored off Kingman sophomore pitcher Keygun Field were unearned.

Kingman 3, Williams 3

KINGMAN – Kingman and Williams battled to a 3-3 tie in a four-inning game at the Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

The Bulldogs forced the tie by pushing across a run to even the score in the top of the fourth inning.

Seniors Lino Barela, Camaron Haller and William Winker each singled as the Bulldogs were held to just three hits. Haller had an RBI, and freshman Izsik Malone, sophomore Keygun Field and Winker scored runs for Kingman.

Pitchers Winker and freshman Isaiah Houston teamed for a two-hitter for Kingman, allowing just two singles by the Vikings.

Williams 7, Kingman Academy 1

KINGMAN – Williams used a four-run first inning as a springboard to a 7-1 win over Kingman Academy in the opening round of the Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Sophomores Casen Short and Cade Benson, and senior Trenton Foster, collected hits for Kingman Academy. Foster had an RBI, scoring sophomore Chase White.

Williams had seven hits, including doubles by seniors Preston Ford and Joseph Siegfried.

Needles 4, Kingman Academy 1

KINGMAN – Needles scored three runs in the fourth inning to beat Kingman Academy 4-1 in a Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament contest on Thursday, March 3.

Kingman Academy had four hits – a double by sophomore Ryan Gordon and singles by seniors Alexander Blanton and Kaden Hatchell, and junior Gauge Short.

Hatchell, Short and Blanton shared the pitching chores, limiting Needles to just five hits.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 8, Mingus Union 1

KINGMAN – Kingman pounded Mingus Union 8-1 in a high school boys tennis match played Thursday, March 3 at Centennial Park.

Lee Williams junior Kohen Juelfs won 6-3, 6-2 over Micah Russel in the No. 1 singles match. Other singles winners for the Volunteers were junior Reid Schickner (6-2. 6-3; No. 3), junior Elijah Larson (6-0, 6-1; No. 4), sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-2; No. 5) and sophomore Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-0; No. 6).

Juelfs teamed with senior Montaro Rodriguez for a 9-8 win in the No. 1 doubles match. Other doubles winners for Lee Williams were Schickner and Larson (8-0; No. 2) and McNiven and Damron (8-1; No. 3).

Lee Williams improved to 2-1 on the season with the win.

Lee Williams 9, Higley 0

GILBERT – Lee Williams swept host Higley 9-0 in a high school boys tennis match on Tuesday, March 1.

Lee Williams singles winners included junior Kohen Juelfs (6-3, 6-1; No. 1), senior Montaro Rodriguez (1-6, 6-4, 10-5; No. 2), junior Reid Schickner (6-4, 6-2; No. 3); junior Elijah Larson (6-3, 6-2; No. 4); sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-1, 6-1; No. 5) and sophomore Brigham Damron (6-3, 6-0; No. 6).

Doubles winners for the Volunteers were Juelfs and Rodriguez (8-3; No. 1), Schickner and Larson (8-2; No. 2) and McNiven and Damron (8-4; No. 3).

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 5, Mingus Union 4

COTTONWOOD – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team notched its first win of the year, beating Mingus Union 5-4 in Cottonwood on Thursday, March 3.

Singles winners for Lee Williams included sophomore Tatum Taylor (2-6, 6-1, 10-8; No. 1); senior Chloe Atkinson (7-5, 6-0; No. 3); sophomore Portia Koebke (6-4, 6-2; No. 5) and freshman Brynn Larson (6-3, 6-2; No. 6.)

Larson and Koebke won 8-4 in the No. 3 doubles match for Lee Williams to seal the win.

Lee Williams improved to 1-2 for the season. Mingus fell to 2-1.

Higley, 7, Lee Williams 2

KINGMAN – The host Lee Williams High School girls tennis squad dropped a 7-2 decision to Higley on Tuesday, March 1.

Winners for the Lady Volunteers were No. 3 singles player senior Chloe Atkinson (6-1, 3-6, 10-5) and the No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Tatum Taylor and sophomore Madison Brisco (8-3).