Fri, March 04
State Briefs: Chaplain injured in attack at prison in Florence

Arizona corrections officials say a chaplain was injured Thursday at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence in a prisoner assault. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 4, 2022 10:20 a.m.

FLORENCE, Ariz. - Corrections officials say a chaplain was injured Thursday at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence in a prisoner assault.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry said the chaplain’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The agency said the attack involved one prisoner and that a criminal investigation of the assault has begun.

Deaths of 2 Phoenix roommates appears to be slaying-suicide

PHOENIX - The deaths of two Phoenix roommates are being investigated as a slaying-suicide, police said.

They said officers responded to a call of a person shot around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and found Terrance Cameron, 66, dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police Theodore Bower, 69, was Cameron's roommate and he shot her.

A police helicopter later located Bower’s vehicle in a parking lot.

Police said Bower was found dead inside his car. They believe he died by suicide.

Body found in Verde River was suspect in officer's shooting

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - The body of a man found in the Verde River has been positively identified as Valentin Rodriguez, who was suspected of shooting an Arizona police officer, authorities said Thursday.

Yavapai-Apache Nation police Sgt. Preston Brogdon is recovering after being shot in the abdomen on Feb. 9. A bullet went through his vest and belt, punctured his small intestine and shattered his pelvis and hip.

Brogdon and another officer had responded to reported gunfire near the Verde River on the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Rodriguez got out of a vehicle and fled while shooting at officers, the tribe said.

The FBI and Yavapai County had offered a reward for information in the search for Rodriguez. A father and son were fishing Friday when they spotted a body later identified as Rodriguez.

It's not clear how Rodriguez died. The Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office, which performed the autopsy, didn't immediately return a message Thursday seeking a cause and manner of death.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said the case remains open. The agency is investigating the circumstances of the shooting and will present the information to prosecutors before closing the case, he said.

Rodriguez had been charged in federal court with assaulting two tribal officers and discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

