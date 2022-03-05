OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Autopsy: Migrant shot by border agent hit multiple times

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 5, 2022 6:05 p.m.

TUCSON – The final autopsy report for a migrant who died from multiple gunshot wounds when shot by a Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona shows he was struck by bullets twice in the cheek, once in the chest and once in the abdomen.

The report was released Friday by the Pima County Medical Examiner for its autopsy of 32-year-old Carmelo Cruz-Marcos from Puebla, Mexico for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting.

Mexico's Consulate in Douglas was involved in efforts to identify Cruz and contact his family.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Feb. 19 during an encounter between a Border Patrol agent and some migrants in the country illegally in a rugged mountainous area about 30 miles (48 km) northeast of the border city of Douglas.

Two agents traveled to the area after a sensor indicated some people were there. Several migrants were apprehended.

One agent told authorities he was struck several times by Cruz-Marcos, who allegedly picked up a large rock and made a motion that he was going to throw it at him. The agent told them he fired his weapon because he feared for his life.

The agent's name has not been released.

