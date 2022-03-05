Briefs: Townsend, not endorsed by Trump, quits House race in Arizona

PHOENIX - State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona's new 6th Congressional District because former President Donald Trump hasn't endorsed her.

Despite encouragement and repeated assurances, “the promised formal endorsement has still not materialized," leaving her unable to unify the conservative vote in the August primary, Townsend said.

Townsend said she knew a Trump endorsement might be jeopardized by her recent criticism of state Sen. Wendy Rogers. Rogers has already been endorsed by Trump in her re-election race. Townsend didn't refer to Rogers by name in her statement.

“Accordingly, I have let President Trump’s team know that I am closing my Congressional campaign and will just focus on my legislative duties," Townsend said.

Rogers was censured this week by the Senate after her embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Townsend missed the vote but said later she likely would have backed the formal rebuke.

Redistricting put Rogers and Townsend in the same legislative district and they avoided a head-to-head matchup when Townsend decided to seek the congressional seat.

Townsend's statement said she would “happily” focus on the state Capitol rather than the nation's Capitol, which left open a race against Rogers for the Senate.

Responding to an inquiry from The Associated Press, Townsend said that was indeed a possibility. She also said she could return to the private sector or return to college to get a doctorate. She is a doula, a trained professional who assists mothers giving birth.

Six other Republicans are running for their party's nomination in the 6th Congressional District, which leans Republican and includes parts of Tucson and the state's southeastern corner.

Much of the district drawn overlaps the current 2nd District represented by Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who is retiring.

Oregon man convicted of Arizona murder of mine claim partner

PRESCOTT – Arizona jurors have convicted an Oregon man of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the disappearance of a mining claim partner whose body was found buried in the desert a decade later.

A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in Prescott on Thursday convicted Anthony James Richards, 59, of Terrbonne, of second-degree murder in the killing of Larry Powers, the County Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Richards also was convicted of trafficking in stolen property, theft of a credit card, forgery, and 19 counts of taking the identity of another, the office said. He faces 16 years in prison when he is sentenced May 16, the office said.

Richards and Powers were partners in a mining claim outside of Bagdad, Arizona, in a sparsely populated area of west-central Arizona.

A family member reported Powers missing in June 2007 after he and Richards were last seen together buying mining gear that April.

Powers’ disappearance remained unsolved until a 2016 cold-case investigation resulted in the discovery of Powers’ buried remains near a campsite used by the two men.

Arizona Lottery winner indicted for false claim to $191,000

PHOENIX – A woman who won the Arizona Lottery has been indicted of falsely claiming that she was entitled to some $191,100 in prize money even though she worked at the gas station where she bought the ticket.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office said Friday the State Grand Jury charged 50-year-old Barbara Kay White of Casa Grande, Arizona with one count of theft, one count of fraudulent schemes and practices.

The indictment says White was not eligible to receive prizes from the lottery because she worked at a lottery retailer in Casa Grande, a community east of Phoenix. She allegedly checked a box declaring she was not a lottery retailer or an employee of a lottery retailer when she picked up the cash prize June 20, 2020.