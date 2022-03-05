Girls preps: LWHS tennis team notches 1st win
COTTONWOOD – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team notched its first win of the year, beating Mingus Union 5-4 in Cottonwood on Thursday, March 3.
Singles winners for Lee Williams included sophomore Tatum Taylor (2-6, 6-1, 10-8; No. 1); senior Chloe Atkinson (7-5, 6-0; No. 3); sophomore Portia Koebke (6-4, 6-2; No. 5) and freshman Brynn Larson (6-3, 6-2; No. 6.)
Larson and Koebke won 8-4 in the No. 3 doubles match for Lee Williams to seal the win for the Lady Volunteers.
Lee Williams improved to 1-2 for the season under head coach Jessica Alletto. Mingus fell to 2-1.
Higley, 7, Lee Williams 2
KINGMAN – The host Lee Williams High School girls tennis squad dropped a 7-2 decision to Higley on Tuesday, March 1.
Winners for the Lady Volunteers were No. 3 singles player senior Chloe Atkinson (6-1, 3-6, 10-5) and the No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Tatum Taylor and sophomore Madison Brisco (8-3).
Softball
Lake Havasu 17, Kingman 1
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu hammered Kingman 17-1 on Tuesday, March 2 in a high school softball game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
Lake Havasu had 16 hits, including six for extra bases. Sophomore Leah Huffman had three triples and a double to lead the Lady Knights.
No stats were available for Kingman.
Kingman plays in the Wrangler Softball Classic at Wickenburg this weekend.
Prescott 25, Lee Williams 5
PRESCOTT – Prescott hammered Lee Williams 25-5 in five innings in a Grand Canyon Conference high school softball game played on Tuesday, March 1 in Prescott. The Lady Volunteers fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss.
Lake Havasu 10, Kingman Academy 0
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu High School softball team shutout Kingman Academy 10-0 in five innings on Monday, Feb. 28.
Kingman Academy had five hits, including two by junior Anika Larsen.
The Lady Knights benefitted from five Academy fielding errors.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: