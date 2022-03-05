Girls preps: LWHS tennis team notches 1st win

COTTONWOOD – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team notched its first win of the year, beating Mingus Union 5-4 in Cottonwood on Thursday, March 3.

Singles winners for Lee Williams included sophomore Tatum Taylor (2-6, 6-1, 10-8; No. 1); senior Chloe Atkinson (7-5, 6-0; No. 3); sophomore Portia Koebke (6-4, 6-2; No. 5) and freshman Brynn Larson (6-3, 6-2; No. 6.)

Larson and Koebke won 8-4 in the No. 3 doubles match for Lee Williams to seal the win for the Lady Volunteers.

Lee Williams improved to 1-2 for the season under head coach Jessica Alletto. Mingus fell to 2-1.

Higley, 7, Lee Williams 2

KINGMAN – The host Lee Williams High School girls tennis squad dropped a 7-2 decision to Higley on Tuesday, March 1.

Winners for the Lady Volunteers were No. 3 singles player senior Chloe Atkinson (6-1, 3-6, 10-5) and the No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Tatum Taylor and sophomore Madison Brisco (8-3).

Softball

Lake Havasu 17, Kingman 1

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu hammered Kingman 17-1 on Tuesday, March 2 in a high school softball game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.

Lake Havasu had 16 hits, including six for extra bases. Sophomore Leah Huffman had three triples and a double to lead the Lady Knights.

No stats were available for Kingman.

Kingman plays in the Wrangler Softball Classic at Wickenburg this weekend.

Prescott 25, Lee Williams 5

PRESCOTT – Prescott hammered Lee Williams 25-5 in five innings in a Grand Canyon Conference high school softball game played on Tuesday, March 1 in Prescott. The Lady Volunteers fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss.

Lake Havasu 10, Kingman Academy 0

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu High School softball team shutout Kingman Academy 10-0 in five innings on Monday, Feb. 28.

Kingman Academy had five hits, including two by junior Anika Larsen.

The Lady Knights benefitted from five Academy fielding errors.