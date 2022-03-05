Kingman area residents to hold peace vigil to support Ukraine

VALLE VISTA – A peace vigil will be held from 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the main entrance to the Valle Vista community at Concho Drive and Route 66 mile post 71.

“Join other peace advocates to honor the brave Ukrainians and to show our disdain for Russia’s nakedly obscene aggression,” organizers wrote in a news release.

The vigils will be held weekly at the same time and location.

For more information contact Chris or Will at 928-757-4616.

Russia invaded Ukraine last month.