Mohave County announces 84 new COVID cases, eight additional deaths

KINGMAN – Bullhead City is now bearing the brunt of the coronavirus in Mohave County.

Bullhead experienced the most new cases and deaths of the county’s four medical service areas in a report issued by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, March 3.

According to the report, which covered the three-day period between noon on Monday, Feb. 28 and noon on Thursday, Bullhead logged six of the eight new COVID deaths in the county, and 43 of the 84 new confirmed cases.

The newly deceased from Bullhead include three elderly patients ages 80-89, and one each ages 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79. The other deaths in the county included an adult age 60-69 from the Kingman service area, and another age 70-79 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

Only 13 of the 84 new cases were recorded in the Kingman service area, which leads the county in cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

The new local cases included three age 50-59, two each ages 30-39, 40-49 and 80-89, and one each ages 11-19, 20-29, 60-69 and 70-79.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 19 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, seven in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and two in undetermined locations in the county.

The number of new cases from COVID-19 has dropped dramatically in the county over the past five weeks, but deaths remain problematic.

There were 186 new cases and 10 deaths in the week ending Thursday, March 3. That compares to 833 new cases and 25 deaths in the week ending Thursday, Feb. 10. In January, at the height of the omicron variant’s spread, the county logged more than 10,000 cases.

Mohave County’s low vaccination rate has contributed to the county’s high case count. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 46% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 69.7% vaccination rate logged statewide. Less than half of county residents – 95,432 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 332 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 307, Lake Havasu City with 238, Golden Valley with 81, Fort Mohave with 99 and Mohave Valley with 37. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 14,839 cases in Kingman, 12,421 in Bullhead City, 12,304 in Lake Havasu City, 4,247 in Fort Mohave, 2,641 in Golden Valley, 1,850 in Mohave Valley and 780 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 333 cases in Topock, 262 in Dolan Springs, 130 in Meadview and 123 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72 years, while the average patient is 44.8 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.3%, meaning 23 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 23.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 51,224 coronavirus cases and 1,990 deaths since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020. County health officials say 36,823 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 394,651 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15.6% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, March 2 AZDHS was reporting 449 additional deaths and 9,647 new cases from 141,225 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,980,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 27,708 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 79.3 million confirmed cases and 958,224 deaths on Saturday, March 5.

John Hopkins was reporting more than 444 million cases and nearly six million deaths worldwide the morning of Saturday, March 5.

County and state COVID-19 updates are only being issued weekly now. County updates will be given on Wednesday,s following the state’s new reporting schedule.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov. The free kits are limited to four per household.

Free N95 masks will are also available to the public at pharmacies and community health centers.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.