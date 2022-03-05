OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending March 4

Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending March 4. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending March 4. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 5, 2022 6:25 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 5, 2022 6:45 PM

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 4:

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 2895 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; demo MH

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3138 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3142 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Aerie Electric: Kingman; 200 AMP electric to pump house for well only

– Scott’s Remodel and Repair: 12899 S. Apache Pkwy, Topok; fire damage repairs to manufactured home/electrical

– Baldwin Daniel Trustee: 1973 Bayshore Road, Lake Havasu City; panel upgrade 200 AMP

– ADD Air Inc: Topok; HVAC to manufactured home

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 3467 N. Mobile Road, Golden Valley; interior gas line change out

– Johnny W. Britton: Kingman; 220 AMP service to ext garage

– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: Golden Valley; new gas line

– N/A: 4554 N. Eden Road, Golden Valley; upgrade to 200 AMP service

– Devault Electric LLC: N/A

– Redmond Construction: Mohave Valley; 39’7” X 48’10” youth room build out @ existing church

– Redmond Construction: Mohave Valley; 39’7” X 48’10” youth room build out @ existing church

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 4:

– Angle Solar: 4367 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Mohave Solar: 3952 Pueblo Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– Freedom Forever – Bond Exempt: 2458 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric

– Eco Management Systems: 1375 Ellerman Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunLink Energy: 2310 Ginger Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 2023 Morrow Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– SunLink Energy: 336 Sonora Desert Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 1090 Saguaro Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Freedom Forever– Bond Exempt: 2198 Seneca Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Freedom Forever – Bond Exempt: 2020 Florence Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3208 Kiersten Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunLink Energy: 3432 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2107 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,846.66

– Cantrell Development Inc: 2227 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,615.25

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2257 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,742.78

– Cantrell Homes Inc: 2226 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,615.25

– Angle Home Inc.: 2113 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,965.38

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2119 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,742.78

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3325 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,889.78

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3404 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,098.94

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2125 Gene Autry Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,906.02

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3292 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,112.38

– Cantrell Development Inc: 2221 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,615.25

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 4:

– Mama Has Style Boutique: 2912 Diamond Spur Street, Kingman; boutique

– Southern Pine Carpentry LLC: 3362 Laramie Ave., Kingman; carpentry (trim & finish)

– Cowboy’s Custom Painting LLC: 6350 Illinois Drive, Kingman; contractor

– Calloway Worx: 3795 Stirrup Drive, Kingman; handyman – home & garden

– Thousand Oaks Optical: 3997 Airway Ave, Kingman; internet sales

– Las Flores Nursery: 895 E. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg; nursery and garden center

– FTP Investments Mohave LLC: 2706 Colorado Ave., Kingman; real estate office

– Generation Solar: 1192 E. Dapper Pkwy., Draper, Utah; solar installations

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State