Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending March 4

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 4:

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 2895 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; demo MH

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3138 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3142 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Aerie Electric: Kingman; 200 AMP electric to pump house for well only

– Scott’s Remodel and Repair: 12899 S. Apache Pkwy, Topok; fire damage repairs to manufactured home/electrical

– Baldwin Daniel Trustee: 1973 Bayshore Road, Lake Havasu City; panel upgrade 200 AMP

– ADD Air Inc: Topok; HVAC to manufactured home

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 3467 N. Mobile Road, Golden Valley; interior gas line change out

– Johnny W. Britton: Kingman; 220 AMP service to ext garage

– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: Golden Valley; new gas line

– N/A: 4554 N. Eden Road, Golden Valley; upgrade to 200 AMP service

– Devault Electric LLC: N/A

– Redmond Construction: Mohave Valley; 39’7” X 48’10” youth room build out @ existing church

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 4:

– Angle Solar: 4367 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Mohave Solar: 3952 Pueblo Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– Freedom Forever – Bond Exempt: 2458 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric

– Eco Management Systems: 1375 Ellerman Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunLink Energy: 2310 Ginger Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 2023 Morrow Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– SunLink Energy: 336 Sonora Desert Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 1090 Saguaro Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Freedom Forever– Bond Exempt: 2198 Seneca Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Freedom Forever – Bond Exempt: 2020 Florence Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3208 Kiersten Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunLink Energy: 3432 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2107 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,846.66

– Cantrell Development Inc: 2227 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,615.25

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2257 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,742.78

– Cantrell Homes Inc: 2226 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,615.25

– Angle Home Inc.: 2113 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,965.38

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2119 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,742.78

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3325 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,889.78

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3404 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,098.94

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2125 Gene Autry Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,906.02

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3292 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,112.38

– Cantrell Development Inc: 2221 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,615.25

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 4:

– Mama Has Style Boutique: 2912 Diamond Spur Street, Kingman; boutique

– Southern Pine Carpentry LLC: 3362 Laramie Ave., Kingman; carpentry (trim & finish)

– Cowboy’s Custom Painting LLC: 6350 Illinois Drive, Kingman; contractor

– Calloway Worx: 3795 Stirrup Drive, Kingman; handyman – home & garden

– Thousand Oaks Optical: 3997 Airway Ave, Kingman; internet sales

– Las Flores Nursery: 895 E. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg; nursery and garden center

– FTP Investments Mohave LLC: 2706 Colorado Ave., Kingman; real estate office

– Generation Solar: 1192 E. Dapper Pkwy., Draper, Utah; solar installations