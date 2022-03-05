Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in 1998 homicide case

KINGMAN – A Utah woman was found dead in the area of Big Bend almost 25 years ago. And this week, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking answers in the case.

In February 1998 A Friday the thirteenth – Cedar City resident Kris Jake-Moon was seen leaving the Oasis Casino in Mesquite, Nevada with five other people. Three days later, her body was found near milepost 4.4 on Highway 91, in northern Mohave County. Investigators ruled her cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Jake-Moon’s companions were identified as two women and one man who have thus been identified by law enforcement. Two other men seen with Jake-Moon that evening have yet to be identified, and are now sought for questioning in the case.

Video surveillance footage from the casino may have been limited by the technology of 1998, but the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has released images from that footage in the hope of identifying the men sought in their investigation.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the identities of the two men. They have both been described as Hispanic, and are believed to have frequented the casino.

Two people who have already been identified by law enforcement - identified as Darrel C. Drye and Rosealia Bushead, are now also sought for questioning in the case as of this week.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the whereabouts of Drye and Bushead, or the identities of the two unidentified men, are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408, or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312.