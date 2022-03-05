Obituary | Bonnie Ona Giglio (Belaskas)

Bonnie Ona Giglio (Belaskas) passed away Monday Feb. 21, 2022 at the Joan and Diane Hospice House in Kingman, Arizona. She was 78 years old. Bonnie was born Aug. 27, 1943 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago, Indiana.

The daughter of Anthony Joseph Belaskas and Zelma Lamb (Banis) Bonnie graduated from Oliver Morton High School in Hammond Indiana in 1961. After high school, she worked for the family-owned Lamb Insurance agency In Hammond, Indiana. In 1968, upon visiting her mother in Kingman, Arizona., she decided to stay and along with her two young children she resided in Kingman her remaining 53 years.

While working as a waitress at the Jade restaurant she met Carmen Libatore Giglio and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 30, 1970.

Shortly thereafter Carmen and Bonnie opened their own Italian restaurant in Kingman called “Carmen’s WOP Shop,” where they made many friends and lifelong memories, usually involving softball.

After closing the restaurant, they continued to work together at the Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada for many, many years. Bonnie held several different positions in the “pit area” including card dealer and desk position. She also was a bartender and most notably the biggest fan of watching her kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events and other activities. She rarely missed a game. Upon retirement, she was an avid reader and bird watcher, and loved to watch game shows.

Bonnie aka “Grandma G” was a wonderful wife/caregiver, mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed.

Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Anthony Joseph Belaskas and Zelma Lamb (Banis); husband Carmen Libatore Giglio (Nov. 29, 2011); daughter Bridget Trull (Giglio) (June 20,2019); brother Rudolph Belaskas (Nov. 20, 2010) ; and cousin Kathleen Chervenak (July 17, 2015).

Bonnie is survived by her son Brien Anthony Giglio, daughter-in-law Stacy Giglio, grandson Joshua Trull, granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Willis and her husband Daniel Willis, grandson Paul Carmen Giglio, and cousin Ginny (Sasse) and Jim Wagner.

There are no services planned at this time. Thoughts and condolences can be mailed to B. Giglio. PO Box 6215, Kingman, Arizona, 86402.