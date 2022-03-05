OFFERS
Obituary | Gary E. Elmore

Gary E. Elmore

Gary E. Elmore

Originally Published: March 5, 2022 5:28 p.m.

Gary E. Elmore was born Oct. 29, 1966 and died Feb. 3, 2022.

Gary was 55 years old when his life was tragically taken from his family and loved ones. The world is a much darker place with him gone.

Gary was a very loving husband, dad, uncle, brother and grandpa, as well as a one-in-a-million friend to almost everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He touched the lives of everyone he met in one way or another, always helping others. His kind face and warm smile would brighten any place he walked into.

Gary had legal issues that he was dealing with, but would not let that slow him down. Even while battling these, he always had a funny outrageous story to share. He was born in California and later moved to Arizona. He also spent a few years in Las Vegas. He considered Arizona to be his home.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Alice F Elmore and George E Elmore; as well as one sister, Gloria Elmore. Recently married, he is survived by his wife Genevieve Elmore. He leaves behind a son from a different marriage, Gary V. Elmore; three siblings, George Elmore, Geri Elmore and Richard Hollsten; and one grandchild, Aubry Elmore; nieces, Janelle Elmore, Dannee Elmore, Cecelia Chavez, Samantha Chavez, Roxxanne Elmore, Alicia Elmore, Tiffany Elmore, Allison Hollsten and London Hollsten; and nephews, Travis Elmore, Cory Elmore, Billy Elmore, Zachariah Buffington Elmore, Michael Horvath, Greyson Hollsten and Breyden Hollsten.

He will forever remain in the thoughts and hearts of family and friends. We all love you and miss you more than you could ever know. RIP GARY, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.



There will be a celebration of Gary’s life on Saturday, March 12, in Bullhead City at Rotary Park at 4 p.m.

