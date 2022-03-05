Obituary | Sharon Mozis

Sharon Mozis, 76, of Kingman, unexpectedly departed her loving family on Dec. 25, 2021. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time she passed.

Sharon was born on Jan. 22, 1945 to Sterling and Eileen Carlton in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating from Richfield High School in 1963, she soon met the love of her life, Lawrence Mozis, and they wed in 1966. They moved into their first home in Crystal, Minnesota, but would eventually move to Edina to raise a wonderful family together. When the children were younger, she enjoyed going on vacations with her family and some of her most treasured memories were of the times she spent with family taking trips to the north shore, boating on the Mississippi River, or spending time with family and friends fishing at Butternut Resort in northern Minnesota.

As the children grew older, Sharon decided to go to work for TCF Bank as a teller and eventually customer service manager where she met many wonderful, life-long friends and she continued her career in banking until she retired. Sharon lived a life of selflessness and took so much pride in being a caring, loving wife and kind-hearted mother while working hard to raise and support her family. Even through the difficult years of losing their son Robert Mozis at a young age in 1994, she always remained a positive force in the family to give strength and try to help her kids navigate through a challenging part of life.

In 1997, Sharon and Larry moved to Arizona for new surroundings and to fulfill their dreams of retiring in warmer weather while enjoying the great outdoors. They eventually built a home in Kingman, Arizona, where they lived for over 20 years.

Sharon and her husband explored all of Arizona, sections of California and enjoyed countless hikes and camping trips with their RV group. Sharon was passionate about flowers and gardening and was known as “The Flower Girl.” When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her garden planting flowers or volunteering with her local Garden Club. She also headed up the flower ministry for patients at a hospice center in Kingman. “Sharon was as beautiful as a bouquet of spring flowers, as soft as their petals and as strong as their stems,” said a close friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Sharon was predeceased by her father, Sterling Carlton; her mother, Eileen Carlton; and her beloved son, Robert Mozis. She is survived by her husband Larry Mozis; her children, Kathy Frost (Steve) and Joel Mozis (Joni); her grandchildren, Bobby, Sara and Olivia; and her siblings, Joyce Veit (Bill), and Nancy Fredrickson.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials. Cards and notes can be sent to 1013 E. Pedro Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85042. There will be a celebration of life at a later date and time in Phoenix, Arizona.