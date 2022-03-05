Preps: Tough competition at baseball invite

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School dropped a 2-1 decision to Gila Ridge in their opening game at the Kingman Invitational baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Gila Ridge scored a pair of runs in the first inning and made the lead last behind four-hit pitching by junior Keaton Young and sophomore Caleb Rosado.

Seniors Roman Perea, Ethan Klenke and Devean Santos, as well as sophomore Nick Kennedy, hit safely for Lee Williams. Kennedy drove in sophomore Kruz Yocum in the third inning for the Volunteers’ only run.

Juniors Troy Edwards and Noah Petrauschke combined to throw a hard-luck five-hitter for Lee Williams. Edwards took the loss.

Lake Havasu 4, Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN – It’s not often that you have four pitchers combine to throw a one-hitter and you still lose. It happed to Lee Williams at the Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Capitalizing off nine base on balls and two-hit pitching by Junior Deegan Cordova, Lake Havasu High School beat the Volunteers 4-0.

Seniors RJ Boslett and Ethan Klenke doubled for Lee Williams. Freshman Barrett Bowman and seniors Landon Spurlock, Boslett and Joeseph Norbert pitched for the Volunteers.

Tournament games do not count toward the regular season standings, so officially, the Volunteers are still undefeated at 3-0.

Bagdad 6, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – Bagdad scored five runs in the fourth inning to post a 6-0, five-inning win over host Kingman on opening day of the Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Kingman managed just two hits off Bagdad pitching – one each by sophomore Nick Hebrun and senior William Winker.

Five fielding errors figured heavily in the loss for the Bulldogs. All of the runs scored off Kingman sophomore pitcher Keygun Field were unearned.

Kingman 3, Williams 3

KINGMAN – Kingman and Williams battled to a 3-3 tie in a four-inning game at the Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

The Bulldogs forced the tie by pushing across a run to even the score in the top of the fourth inning.

Seniors Lino Barela, Camaron Haller and William Winker each singled as the Bulldogs were held to just three hits. Haller had an RBI, and freshman Izsik Malone, sophomore Keygun Field and Winker scored runs for Kingman.

Pitchers Winker and freshman Isaiah Houston teamed for a two-hitter for Kingman, allowing just two singles by the Vikings.

Williams 7, Kingman Academy 1

KINGMAN – Williams used a four-run first inning as a springboard to a 7-1 win over Kingman Academy in the opening round of the Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Sophomores Casen Short and Cade Benson, and senior Trenton Foster, collected hits for Kingman Academy. Foster had an RBI, scoring sophomore Chase White.

Williams had seven hits, including doubles by seniors Preston Ford and Joseph Siegfried.

Needles 4, Kingman Academy 1

KINGMAN – Needles scored three runs in the fourth inning to beat Kingman Academy 4-1 in a Kingman Invitational high school baseball tournament contest on Thursday, March 3.

Kingman Academy had four hits – a double by sophomore Ryan Gordon and singles by seniors Alexander Blanton and Kaden Hatchell, and junior Gauge Short.

Hatchell, Short and Blanton shared the pitching chores, limiting Needles to just five hits.

Lee Williams 12, Prescott 5

PRESCOTT – The beat goes on for the undefeated Lee Williams High School baseball team, which scored in every inning but the first to beat Grand Canyon Conference rival Prescott 12-5 on Tuesday, March 1.

Senior pitcher Roman Perea overcame seven base on balls to pick up the win, allowing just three hits and three runs in 4.2 innings of work.

Lee Williams senior Devean Santos went 3-¬for-5, scored once and drove in a run to lead the Volunteers on offense. Sophomore Nick Kennedy and Perea had two hits apiece, freshman Barrett Bowman drove in two runs with a double, walked twice and scored twice; and senior Ethan Klenke had a double and a single good for two RBIs.

Lee Williams improved to 3-0 on the season under head coach Zachary Smith. Prescott fell to 1¬-1.

Lake Havasu 13, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – Lake Havasu broke open a close game with five runs in the fourth inning and six in the fifth to notch a 13-0 win over Kingman in high school baseball action Tuesday, March 1.

Seniors Camaron Haller and William Winker, and freshman Taelon Thomason, hit safely for Kingman, while freshman Izsik Malone drew two walks and stole two bases.

Kingman slipped to 1-2 with the loss. Lake Havasu remains unbeaten at 4-0.

Kingman 8, Page 1

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School team beat Page 8-2 on Friday, March 4, the second day of the Kingman Invitational baseball tournament.

The Bulldogs exploded for seven runs in the second inning to secure the four-inning win, banging out 13 hits in the process.

Freshman Trent Tyree led the winners at the plate with three hits singles.

Senior Cameron Haller pitched a one-hitter to secure the win.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 8, Mingus Union 1

KINGMAN – Kingman pounded Mingus Union 8-1 in a high school boys tennis match played Thursday, March 3 at Centennial Park.

Lee Williams junior Kohen Juelfs won 6-3, 6-2 over Micah Russel in the No. 1 singles match. Other singles winners for the Volunteers were junior Reid Schickner (6-2. 6-3; No. 3), junior Elijah Larson (6-0, 6-1; No. 4), sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-2; No. 5) and sophomore Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-0; No. 6).

Juelfs teamed with senior Montaro Rodriguez for a 9-8 win in the No. 1 doubles match. Other doubles winners for Lee Williams were Schickner and Larson (8-0; No. 2) and McNiven and Damron (8-1; No. 3).

Lee Williams improved to 2-1 on the season with the win.

Lee Williams 9, Higley 0

GILBERT – Lee Williams swept host Higley 9-0 in a high school boys tennis match on Tuesday, March 1.

Singles winners for Lee Williams included junior Kohen Juelfs (6-3, 6-1; No. 1), senior Montaro Rodriguez (1-6, 6-4, 10-5; No. 2), junior Reid Schickner (6-4, 6-2; No. 3); junior Elijah Larson (6-3, 6-2; No. 4); sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-1, 6-1; No. 5) and sophomore Brigham Damron (6-3, 6-0; No. 6).

Doubles winners for the Volunteers were Juelfs and Rodriguez (8-3; No. 1), Schickner and Larson (8-2; No. 2) and McNiven and Damron (8-4; No. 3).