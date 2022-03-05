Rants and Raves | March 6, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Tom Ciardullo letter: U.S. elections have always been fair – Putin would admire the Arizona Republican party and the way it seeks to overturn election propositions that have been approved by voters. This includes the behavior of our Mohave County Superivosrs during the last election cycle, delaying certification of ballots. It’s the Putin playbook.

Maggie Craft letter: Reduce dependence on fossil fuels – Sorry, Maggie! God blessed our country with fossil fuels. More than any other country if only Biden would wake up from his fake green-energy delusions, open up the pipelines, create jobs, depend on no one and sell to everyone.

Michael Reagan column: Biden helps Putin “make Russia great again.” – No one is to blame for the invasion of Ukraine but the lunatic and narcissistic Putin. Biden didn’t make Russia great again as it never was and never will be as long as Putin’s around. To blame Biden in ridiculous.

City of Kingman driveway paving ordinance – I would have thought that the planning commission and the Kingman City Council would have important issues to discuss, for example road paving and maintenance, rather than dictating their own driveway ideas on property owners.

Bashas’ celebrates remodel - Nice story on Basha’s remodel, yet you managed to omit the bigger story of their new owners, the Raley’s chain, which is why they were able to do all that work.

Skateboards on city sidewalks rant – We can go shopping on skateboards. Often do. We wear what most of us refer to as 'backpacks.” I’ve done it in almost every city I’ve lived in. Half the trip is people watching.

Skateboards on sidewalks – Seriously, councilmember Stehly cries discrimination against skateboarders? I don’t own a business but I am aware of the dangers of skateboarding on sidewalks. I suffered a fractured ankle bone from being hit by a skateboard that convinced me. No discrimination!

City of Kingman driveway paving ordinance – If you think there is a drainage problem now, wait until residents start paving from their property line to the street. Most are not engineers, and are not experts at determining flood plains or grades. Good job! Not!

Mohave County Supervisors approve logos for fairgrounds – In response to the rant from March 2, the new fairgrounds logo cost the county nothing! A county parks employee with graphic design skills made it in their own free time at no cost to the county.