Valle Vista wins on home turf in Battle of Mohave

VALLE VISTA – Round two of the Battle of Mohave went to the Valle Vista golf team, which successfully defended its home course in the second tournament between teams from country clubs and golf courses in Mohave County.

Valle Vista, captained by Terri Nelson, scored a resounding victory on Monday, Feb. 28 at Valle Vista Country Club. Their 118 points easily outdistanced the invaders from Rivers Edge Golf Club (109), Kingman MGA (108), Huukan GC (99), and Los Lagos GC (96). Jim Hamby of Valle Vista led all individuals with 21 points, while Denny Rainy of Rivers Edge was second with 18.

Skins winners were Denny Rainy, Brain Hill, George Middleton, Dave Love, Rod Tower and Jesse Cox. Closest-to-pin winners were John Rhoads, Rex Grover, Tom Russell and Jesse Cox.

The next battle will be waged at Rivers Edge Golf Course in Needles on Monday March 7th.

In the co-ed golf league’s opening tournament on Monday, Feb. 21, host Chaparral and Huukan tied with 119 points each.

Topping all individuals with 23 points was Chaparral’s Bryan Burak. Other top point earners were Steve Swentik of Los Lagos, and Jesse Cox and Michael Callahan of Huukan, with 19 points each.



Skins winners were Bryan Burak, Michael Callahan, Tim Carlile, Denny Creighton, Brian Hill, Jim Logan and Steve Swentik.

Closest-to-pin winners were Jesse Cox, Tom Russell, Steve Swentik and Fred Zapien.

