OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Valle Vista wins on home turf in Battle of Mohave

The Valle Vista golf team won the second round of the Battle of Mohave team golf tournaments on their home turf on Monday, Feb. 28. The team is pictured above. (Courtesy photo)

The Valle Vista golf team won the second round of the Battle of Mohave team golf tournaments on their home turf on Monday, Feb. 28. The team is pictured above. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 5, 2022 5:38 p.m.

VALLE VISTA – Round two of the Battle of Mohave went to the Valle Vista golf team, which successfully defended its home course in the second tournament between teams from country clubs and golf courses in Mohave County.

Valle Vista, captained by Terri Nelson, scored a resounding victory on Monday, Feb. 28 at Valle Vista Country Club. Their 118 points easily outdistanced the invaders from Rivers Edge Golf Club (109), Kingman MGA (108), Huukan GC (99), and Los Lagos GC (96). Jim Hamby of Valle Vista led all individuals with 21 points, while Denny Rainy of Rivers Edge was second with 18.

Skins winners were Denny Rainy, Brain Hill, George Middleton, Dave Love, Rod Tower and Jesse Cox. Closest-to-pin winners were John Rhoads, Rex Grover, Tom Russell and Jesse Cox.

The next battle will be waged at Rivers Edge Golf Course in Needles on Monday March 7th.

In the co-ed golf league’s opening tournament on Monday, Feb. 21, host Chaparral and Huukan tied with 119 points each.

Topping all individuals with 23 points was Chaparral’s Bryan Burak. Other top point earners were Steve Swentik of Los Lagos, and Jesse Cox and Michael Callahan of Huukan, with 19 points each.

Skins winners were Bryan Burak, Michael Callahan, Tim Carlile, Denny Creighton, Brian Hill, Jim Logan and Steve Swentik.

Closest-to-pin winners were Jesse Cox, Tom Russell, Steve Swentik and Fred Zapien.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State