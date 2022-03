KINGMAN - A community blood drive will be held at the Kingman Campus of Mohave Community College from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday March 8.

Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 in the meeting room at the Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors at 1923 Kino Ave.

Donors can sign up at donors.vitalant.org.

You must be age 16 or older to donate.