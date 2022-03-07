Kingman house fire results in one death

KINGMAN – A Kingman-area resident died in a house fire and another suffered serious injuries on Saturday, March 5.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Northern Arizona Fire Department firefighters responded to a fatal residential structure fire in the 5500 block of E. Yvette Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, two victims of the fire were located, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was treated at the scene, transported to the Kingman Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital with severe burns, MCSO wrote.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office detectives and fire investigators with the Kingman Fire Department responded and assumed the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and future information will be released as it becomes available.