OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County man arrested after bullet grazes wife’s head

Michael Ernest Hillyer (MCSO photo)

Michael Ernest Hillyer (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 7, 2022 noon

KINGMAN - On Sunday, March 6 at 8:16 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence in the 19000 block of E. Rawhide Trail in reference to a female that had been grazed in the head by a bullet.

According to a MCSO press release, while responding, deputies located a vehicle approximately four miles from the residence that was identified as leaving the residence.

The subject, identified as Michael Ernest Hillyer, 59, of Kingman, stated that his wife was at their residence and was hurt, however, he allegedly refused to cooperate further with law enforcement.

Hillyer was detained and deputies continued to the residence where they located a female with a gunshot wound to her head. The wound was consistent with being grazed by a bullet.

Medical personnel from AMR ambulance responded, however the female refused treatment and transportation to the hospital. Although specific details were unclear, Hillyer was believed to have been manipulating a handgun inside the residence when the gun was fired and the bullet grazed the female's head.

Michael Ernest Hillyer was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility where he was booked for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon by Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Involving Weapons, both felonies.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State