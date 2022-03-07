Mohave County man arrested after bullet grazes wife’s head

KINGMAN - On Sunday, March 6 at 8:16 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence in the 19000 block of E. Rawhide Trail in reference to a female that had been grazed in the head by a bullet.

According to a MCSO press release, while responding, deputies located a vehicle approximately four miles from the residence that was identified as leaving the residence.

The subject, identified as Michael Ernest Hillyer, 59, of Kingman, stated that his wife was at their residence and was hurt, however, he allegedly refused to cooperate further with law enforcement.

Hillyer was detained and deputies continued to the residence where they located a female with a gunshot wound to her head. The wound was consistent with being grazed by a bullet.

Medical personnel from AMR ambulance responded, however the female refused treatment and transportation to the hospital. Although specific details were unclear, Hillyer was believed to have been manipulating a handgun inside the residence when the gun was fired and the bullet grazed the female's head.

Michael Ernest Hillyer was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility where he was booked for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon by Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Involving Weapons, both felonies.