OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona woman is arrested after 2020 death of her infant son

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 8, 2022 6:08 p.m.

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. – An Arizona woman has been arrested in connection with the 2020 death of her 8-month-old son who was later found to have fentanyl and cocaine in his system, according to authorities.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said 30-year-old Erika Wahab was being held on a $100,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree murder and child abuse after a grand jury issued a warrant for her arrest.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies were called in January 2020 about an infant who was not breathing at a home in Saddlebrook, about 25 miles (8 kilometers) north of Tucson.

The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said toxicology results showed the infant had a “massive level of fentanyl in his blood” as well as the presence of cocaine metabolites in his system although cocaine exposure wasn’t the cause of death.

According to investigators, Wahab allegedly admitted to using fentanyl pills and cocaine at home and agreed that the drug use created a dangerous environment for her child.

It was unclear Tuesday if Wahab has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf and sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately explain why it took so long to charge the woman in the case.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State