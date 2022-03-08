Arizona woman is arrested after 2020 death of her infant son

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. – An Arizona woman has been arrested in connection with the 2020 death of her 8-month-old son who was later found to have fentanyl and cocaine in his system, according to authorities.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said 30-year-old Erika Wahab was being held on a $100,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree murder and child abuse after a grand jury issued a warrant for her arrest.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies were called in January 2020 about an infant who was not breathing at a home in Saddlebrook, about 25 miles (8 kilometers) north of Tucson.

The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said toxicology results showed the infant had a “massive level of fentanyl in his blood” as well as the presence of cocaine metabolites in his system although cocaine exposure wasn’t the cause of death.

According to investigators, Wahab allegedly admitted to using fentanyl pills and cocaine at home and agreed that the drug use created a dangerous environment for her child.

It was unclear Tuesday if Wahab has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf and sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately explain why it took so long to charge the woman in the case.