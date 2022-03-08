OFFERS
BLM to conduct prescribed fire in the Hualapai Mountains

The federal Bureau of Land Management will conduct prescribed burns to remove wildfire fuel in the Hualapai Mountains this month. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 8, 2022 5:25 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 8, 2022 6:14 PM

KINGMAN – Fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management Colorado River District will conduct a prescribed burn in the Hualapai Mountains 20 miles southeast of Kingman.

According to a news release, burning operations will take place in Bull and Blue Tank Canyons over multiple days before the end of March, pending appropriate weather and fuel conditions.

The purpose of the burn is to treat approximately 2,500 acres of dense chaparral vegetation to improve ecosystem health and decrease future wildfire risk. Prescribed fires mimic natural fire frequency and intensity and reduce the amount of vegetation so wildfires are less destructive. It will also improve forage conditions for wildlife and livestock.

Smoke may be visible from Kingman, Yucca, Wikieup, Interstate 40 and Highway 93, and will be heavy at times. Impacts from the smoke should be minimal and most of the smoke should disperse quickly. Jeep trails accessing the burn areas will be temporarily closed for public safety and reopened when it’s safe.

