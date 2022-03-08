OFFERS
Preps roundup: Vols 1-1-1 in tourney

Originally Published: March 8, 2022 4:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball won one game, but lost two, at the Kingman Invitational tournament on Friday, March 4.

The Bulldogs topped Page 8-1 in four innings for their only win of the day. Freshman Trent Tyree recorded three hits, while junior Bricen Galindo had a double and a single, sophomore Gavin Nelson doubled twice and sophomore Keygun Field doubled twice.

Senior pitcher Camaron Haller picked up the win.

Kingman fell 13-1 to Spring Creek, Nevada, and 6-3 against Page in their other two outings.

Lee Williams

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High Schoold beat Williams 11-1, tied Kofa 8-8 and lost 3-0 to Bagdad in Friday, March 4 action at the Kingman Invitational tournament.

Lee Williams had 14 hits in their win over Williams, including three by senior Ethan Klenke, two by senior RJ Boslett, and two each by sophomores Nick Kennedy and Dylan Towning.

Klenke, who shared the pitching duties with fellow seniors Joeseph Norbert and Jatan Patel, picked up the win.

Kingman Academy

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team tied Gila Ridge 3-3 and lost 13-0 to Kofa and 5-1 to Gila Ridge in the Kingman Invitational baseball tournament on Friday, March 4.

Sophomore Casen Short went 3-for-3 and sophomore Ryan Gordon had two hits in the tie.

SOFTBALL

WICKENBURG – The Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs softball team went 1-1 in the at the Wrangler Classic Softball Tournament in Wickenburg on Friday, March 4.

Kingman beat host Wickenburg 7-6, but fell 18-4 to Verrado. No results were available from their game against River Valley.

Junior Amber Lopez led the Lady Bulldogs at the plate with a double and single in the win over Wickenburg.

Kingman senior slugger Maddy Chamberlain and sophomore Moddie Abrego had two RBIs each for the winners in the three-inning win.

