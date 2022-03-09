Lee Williams’ Perea and Bowman throw no-hitter in win over Lake Havasu

AKE HAVASU CITY – Lee Williams High School pitchers senior Roman Perea and freshman Barrett Bowman combined to no-hit Lake Havasu on Tuesday, March 8.

Perea worked the first 5.2 innings, yielding five walks but no hits, while striking out eight batters. Bowman pitched the final 1.1 hitless innings.

First year Lee Williams head coach Zach Smith had this to say after the game. “This was a huge win for our program, I am really proud of Roman and how he competed on the mound, he has really stepped up his play and knowing we have that guy we can go to when we need a big start or someone to go deep into the game is a real blessing to have in a program.”

The Volunteers, who improved to 4-0 on the year, exploded for eight runs in the third inning and cruised to the 8-1 win over the host Knights.

Sophomore Dylan Towning went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the winners. Troy Edwards, Ethan Klenke, Nick Kennedy and Noah Petrauschke also hit safely for Lee Williams.

“Our kids had great approaches at the plate tonight, we really battled and got deep into some counts and really competed all night,” Smith said.

BASEBALL

Winslow 14, Kingman 4

KINGMAN – Winslow scored nine runs in the second inning and went on to beat host Kingman 14-4 in high school baseball action on Tuesday, March 8.

Kingman managed seven hits, including two each by senior Camaron Haller and sophomore Keygun Field. Field also stole two bases.

The Bulldogs’ six fielding errors contributed to the loss.

Kingman is now 1-3 for the season. Winslow is unbeaten at 3-0.

SOFTBALL

Lake Havasu 17, Lee Williams 1

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Havasu exploded for 14 runs in the first inning and beat visiting Lee Williams 17-1 in four innings in a high school softball game on Tuesday, March 8.

Lee Williams slipped to 1-3 for the season with the loss. Havasu remained unbeaten at 5-0.

Kingman Academy 17, Parker 6

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy scored 17 runs on just eight hits to trounce visiting Parker 17-6 in a high school softball game played Tuesday, March 8 in Southside Park in Kingman.

Senior Ammerisa Benson went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double to lead the Lady Tigers to the win. She had four RBIs and scored three runs. Junior Aspen Johnson and freshman Faythe Lafirenza had two hits apiece for the winners.

Senior pitcher Abby Bean got the win, allowing just four hits while striking out nine Parker batters.

Academy improved to 2-1 for the season. Parker slipped to 1-4.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Barry Goldwater 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team blanked the visiting Barry Goldwater Bulldogs 9-0 on Tuesday, March 8 at Centennial Park in Kingman.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were junior Kohen Juelfs (6-0, 6-2), senior Montaro Rodriguez (6-1, 6-4), junior Reid Schickner (6-0, 6-0), junior Elijah Larson (6-0, 6-0), sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-0) and freshman Connor Brown (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were Juelfs and Rodriguez (8-0), Schickner and Larson (8-1), and McNiven and Brown (8-0).

Lee Williams improved to 3-1 for the year with the win.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Barry Goldwater 0

PHOENIX – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team totally dominated Barry Goldwater High School, losing just six games in nine matches to notch a 9-0 road win on Tuesday, March 8.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were sophomore Madison Brisco (6-4, 6-0), senior Chloe Atkinson (6-0, 6-0), sophomore Portia Koebke (6-0, 6-1), freshman Brynn Larson (6-0, 6-0), freshman Brystal Bratley (6-1, 6-0) and sophomore Kayleigh Portillo (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were Atkinson and Brisco (8-0), Larson and Koebke (8-0), and Portillo and Bratley (8-0).

Lee Williams evened its season record at 2-2 with the win. Barry Goldwater is now 0-5.