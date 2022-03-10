2021 Kingman Women Making History awards recipients recognized

KINGMAN – The annual Kingman Women Making History program honored 2021 award recipients who have positively impacted Kingman.

The Women Making History awards allow community members to nominate and celebrate local women making a difference in Kingman.

The ceremony was held Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Mohave Museum of History and Art and required nominated women to be a Kingman resident for at least 10 years.

Winners for 2021 include Wanda Siewiyumptewa for arts, Marsha Durfee for business, Melissa Palmer for health/medical professions, Judge Megan McCoy for public services and Karin Stephan for volunteerism.

The 2021 awards ceremony was not held due to the pandemic, so the 2021 recipients were honored along with the 2022 winners this year.

The story about the 2022 winners ran in the Miner on Friday, March 4.

Wanda Siewiyumptewa – Arts

Siewiyumptewa was highlighted for her Hualapai Tribal dolls and her passion of sharing the Hualapai culture through clothing and art. From an early age and watching her mother create dolls, Siewiyumptewa learned how to share her culture through traditional clothing for each doll through ribbon dresses and ribbon shirts.

Marsha Durfee – Business

As the owner of K-9 Paws Behavior Dog Training Facility in Golden Valley, Durfee trains dogs while helping their owners through a variety of challenges they may face as pet owners. Durfee also works with disabled individuals and their dogs to enhance one another’s lives and support their owners.

Melissa Palmer – Health/Medical Professions

As the Assistant Public Health Director for Mohave County, Palmer manages a variety of tasks and staff to ensure community needs are met. Palmer has worked to create outreach services for the community, such as health screenings and rural area clinics. She also played a role in the county’s health department becoming accredited through the Public Health Accreditation Board.

Megan McCoy – Public Services Born and raised in Kingman, Judge McCoy chose to continue her career in Kingman as a leader for local youth and as a Mohave County Attorney’s Office prosecutor. McCoy was appointed to Court Commissioner for the Mohave County Superior Court in 2019. In 2021, McCoy was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey as the Judge in the Superior Court.

Karin Stephan – Volunteerism

Foster kids around the area have benefited from Stephan’s role as Court Appointed Special Advocate. As a CASA volunteer, Stephan advocates for Kingman youth and was instrumental in developing the CASA Council of Mohave County. Nominators explained that Stephan goes above and beyond in everything she does while focuses on those in need.