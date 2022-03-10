OFFERS
Chloride to host annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on March 12

The town of Chloride will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 12 starting at 9 a.m. (Photo by Joshua Noble, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3uHtu9d)

Originally Published: March 10, 2022 5:47 p.m.

CHLORIDE – The town of Chloride will hold its annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration on Saturday, March 12 starting at 9 a.m.

According to a news release, people are welcome to join the celebration in downtown Chloride. Events include a bake sale, parade, professional gunfight, bull whip show, gold panning and much and more.

Events start at 9 a.m. with a bake sale followed by parade registration at 10 a.m. A bull whip show with Craig Elliot will take place at 11 a.m., with the parade, which will travel down Tennessee Avenue, taking place at high noon.

At 1 p.m. attendees can witness the shootout in a show performed by the High Desert Drifters gun fighting troupe.

Finally, the parade awards winners and a drawing winner will be announced at 2 p.m.

For more information call 928-565-9777 or visit chloridechamber@gmail.com.

