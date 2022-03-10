Commission comes down hard on wildlife violators

For six Arizona residents who had pleaded guilty to a number of wildlife violations, Friday was a day they won’t soon forget.

Their cases were presented to the five-member Arizona Game and Fish Commission at the March commission meeting that was held in Kingman in the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting room.

This was a public meeting of the commission, which has duties include making civil assessments on persons who have previously pleaded guilty or have been convicted of crimes that involve the unlawful taking and/or possession of wildlife.

The first case that was heard involved four residents from Avondale who had pleaded guilty to a variety of charges that included taking of elk with an unlawful method and possessing unlawfully taken elk. Each of the suspects had been assessed fines ranging from $200 to $400 after their guilty pleas in the Flagstaff Justice Court.

According to Gene Elms, the AZGFD’s Law Enforcement Branch chief, the investigation into the case led officers to believe that the individuals were involved in the taking of five and maybe six antlerless elk in Unit 4A in 2019. Elms said that four of the people involved in this case had drawn archery antlerless tags, and it was determined that a crossbow had been used in the taking of the elk, yet none of the hunters involved had a crossbow permit.

Elms stated that the investigation into the case involved over 20 officers. Elms noted that there were almost 800 pages of reports written on this case, and that over 1,000 hours of time was done by officers investigating this case.

Search warrants were ultimately served on three of the suspect’s homes and over 500 pounds of packaged and labeled elk meat was found. Also located and seized as evidence were bloody crossbow bolts, cell phones and a hunting license.

The seized meat was ultimately donated to several local charities.

As a result of the investigation, two of the subjects pleaded guilty to two violations and the commission initiated a civil assessment of $13,025.50 to each of them, while ordering that their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges be revoked for 10 years. It also required them to take an Arizona Hunter Education class before they can get another license.

Two of the other suspects pleaded guilty to one violation and they had their hunting, fishing and trapping license revoked for a period of five years.

The second case involved two hunters who shot a large whitetail buck that was on posted, private property. A neighbor saw and reported the incident.

An investigation by the department resulted in both hunters – who had mule deer tags and had previously pleaded guilty to the crime – asking the commission to make a civil assessment for the loss of the deer.

The commission ordered that the two share a civil assessment for the loss of one whitetail buck in the amount of $2,950.07. In addition, their hunting licenses were revoked for five years, and they will have to take a hunter education class to acquire another license.

In another case where a licensed Arizona big game guide had requested a re-hearing by the commission regarding the previous revocation of his license privileges was denied. In that case, Elms stated that the guide had conducted guided big game hunts on U.S. Forest Service lands without proper permits and then had submitted a falsified guide report to the department. Elms said the guide had been charged by the federal agencies, too.

These are just some of the examples of how this commission deals with wildlife violators who plead guilty or are convicted of wildlife violations.

Wildlife in Arizona is held in the public trust and is managed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. From these cases it is obvious that the department and commission take a dim view of those who violate those laws that are designed to protect and help manage wildlife in our state.