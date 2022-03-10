Kingman event will show support for the people of Ukraine

KINGMAN – A show of support for the people of Ukraine, which is being invaded by Russia, will held in Kingman on Saturday, March 12.

At 10 a.m. a local brass quintet will perform the Ukrainian National Anthem and the Star-Spangled Banner to show support to the Ukrainian people. The event will be held at the Drive-Thru Route 66 shield in the parking lot at the Powerhouse Visitor Center at 120 W. Andy Devine Avenue.

According to a news release, Route 66 Rotary Club will have a booth to collect donations for disaster relief (https://my.rotary.org/en/disaster-response-fund) and shelter boxes (https://rotary.org/en/shelterbox-and-rotary-help-disasters).

The public is encouraged to attend and show their support by wearing blue and yellow, and bringing signs, banners and flags.