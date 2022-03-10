OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Are we watching our own future with Russia?

Originally Published: March 10, 2022 4:20 p.m.

As the world watches a mad dictator attack helpless civilians in what was a week ago a beautiful modern city and country. Ukraine is now a land of death and suffering with millions flooding to neighboring countries. Who pays for the health and welfare of homeless refugees?

Costs are projected at $1 billion. Is this what you want in our government, to be forced to follow a dictator not answerable to the people? Sadly, we have a political party fighting to overthrow our democracy. They can keep lying and promoting false issues but we are all watching our own future if we fail to stop this madness here at home, put these traitor’s in jail where they belong and save rule by the people not rule by the few.

Texas and Florida are a prelude of our near future where constitutional rights are being abused and outlawed daily. Many states are following this apartheid type rule of the few over the many.

Andy Worth

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State