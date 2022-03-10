Letter | Are we watching our own future with Russia?

As the world watches a mad dictator attack helpless civilians in what was a week ago a beautiful modern city and country. Ukraine is now a land of death and suffering with millions flooding to neighboring countries. Who pays for the health and welfare of homeless refugees?

Costs are projected at $1 billion. Is this what you want in our government, to be forced to follow a dictator not answerable to the people? Sadly, we have a political party fighting to overthrow our democracy. They can keep lying and promoting false issues but we are all watching our own future if we fail to stop this madness here at home, put these traitor’s in jail where they belong and save rule by the people not rule by the few.

Texas and Florida are a prelude of our near future where constitutional rights are being abused and outlawed daily. Many states are following this apartheid type rule of the few over the many.

Andy Worth

Kingman