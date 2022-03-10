OFFERS
Letter | A couple of questions for Paul Gosar

Originally Published: March 10, 2022 4:18 p.m.

I have a few questions for U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), who represents the Kingman area.

In the Feb 27 "This Week With Gosar" U.S. House email newsletter, Gosar or his staff wrote: " ... this war demonstrates what happens when Mr. Biden shows weakness on an international scale. ... Donald Trump is the only president in the last two decades that didn't allow Russia to harass its neighbors."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was still in the process of digesting the Crimea, simply never made any effort to harass additional neighbors during Trump's tenure!

If you recall, Trump unabashedly praised and admired the anti-democratic, authoritarian Putin, whereas President Biden has not praised this brutal Russian dictator.

Was it a "weakness" of President Biden to not kiss the butt of our enemy, Putin?

What exactly is this "weakness" of President Biden that you complain about, and what would you, Rep. Gosar, have done differently than our president with regard to Russian foreign policy?

Of course, you now have the benefit of significant hindsight, so you have an advantage.

These are not rhetorical questions. I am legitimately interested in what might have been a better approach.

Daniel Wood

Prescott Valley (formerly of Kingman)

