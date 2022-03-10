Letter | Thanks, KRMC, for an ‘incredible staff’
Originally Published: March 10, 2022 4:19 p.m.
Nobody likes going to hospital, and sadly I have gone way too many times, but I am so very grateful for the incredible staff at Kingman Regional Medical Center. One nurse in particular in the emergency department is a superstar.
He is kind and caring and really focuses on his patients. He’s also accurate in what he tells you. If he says he will be back in a couple of minutes, he actually is. If every nurse could train with him, our healthcare system would benefit so much!
Michael Fullam
KINGMAN
