OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College budget information session scheduled

Mohave Community College will host a Budget Information Session at its Kingman Campus at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. (Miner file photo)

Mohave Community College will host a Budget Information Session at its Kingman Campus at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 10, 2022 4:41 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 10, 2022 5:55 PM

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will host Budget Information Sessions for the public at each of the college campuses during the month of April. Individuals can learn how the college obtains and spends public money.

MCC Chief Financial Officer Linda Green will explain the college budget process and answer any questions the public has about the college’s finances.

The Kingman session will be held Wednesday, April 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Neal Campus - Kingman, building 600, room 604, at 1971 Jagerson Ave.

College President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein encourages community members in the MCC District to take part.

“The college is here to benefit our local students and communities, and we provide many great services,” Klippenstein said. “We want to give all of our community members an opportunity to learn about the college budgeting process, which is really the engine that ensures the community college can continue to provide such great community services.” For questions about the sessions contact Green at LGreen@Mohave.edu.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State