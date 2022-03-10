Mohave Community College budget information session scheduled

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will host Budget Information Sessions for the public at each of the college campuses during the month of April. Individuals can learn how the college obtains and spends public money.

MCC Chief Financial Officer Linda Green will explain the college budget process and answer any questions the public has about the college’s finances.

The Kingman session will be held Wednesday, April 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Neal Campus - Kingman, building 600, room 604, at 1971 Jagerson Ave.

College President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein encourages community members in the MCC District to take part.

“The college is here to benefit our local students and communities, and we provide many great services,” Klippenstein said. “We want to give all of our community members an opportunity to learn about the college budgeting process, which is really the engine that ensures the community college can continue to provide such great community services.” For questions about the sessions contact Green at LGreen@Mohave.edu.