Peace vigil for Ukraine held in Valle Vista

Over 15 people gathered along Route 66 to hold a weekly vigil for the people of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 9.

Holding peaceful signs, handing out flower seeds and questioning how tragedy can strike again, locals plan to meet every Wednesday from 4-4:30 p.m. until Russian President Vladimir Putin ends his “obscene aggression.” The group meets at the corner of Concho Drive and Route 66 in Valle Vista.

Chris Meisenheimer said she decided to start the weekly vigil to show there is support for the Ukrainian people all the way in Arizona. As a child of the 1960s, Meisenheimer said it’s no surprise she is out spreading the message of peace.

“It’s important to recognize what’s happening in Ukraine could possibly happen anywhere in the world,” Meisenheimer said.

Watching the nightly news for updates on Ukraine, the people being impacted broke Meisenheimer’s heart. She said she wanted to show support and solidarity for Ukraine, so the vigils were born.

As cars sped by honking and waving, attendees waved their makeshift flags and held up peace signs. Political candidates, neighbors and friends spoke of fear that these types of actions are taking place in 2022.

Helen Patterson handled out sunflower seeds, the Ukrainian national flower, and morning glory seeds to compliment the blue strip on the Ukrainian flag. Patterson cited the world-wide pain the Vietnam War created and how she hoped we would have evolved from tragedy. However, she said it was naive to believe that we changed.

“I thought we’d come further than this,” Patterson said.

Samuel Ellwood said he and his wife attended the vigil to support the Ukrainian people. The couple wore matching yellow and blue pins that depicted the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Ellwood also made it clear that the Russian people are not the enemy.

“It’s not the people of Russia, I’m not against those people. This is Putin and his army,” Ellwood said.

As attendees juggled keys, cell phones, beverages and sunflowers in their hands, Ellwood shared the story of the Ukrainian women who gave sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers and told them to put them in their pockets so sunflowers grow when they die.

So far, an estimated 516 Ukrainians have died since the start of the invasion, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. In two weeks, more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

“When you plant them, just think about them,” Patterson said to people as she handled out the sunflower seeds.