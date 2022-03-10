Preps roundup: KHS boys, KAOL girls notch wins

KINGMAN – Senior Abbie Bean twirled a three-hitter and the Kingman Academy Lady Tigers made a two-run, first-inning lead hold up to beat visiting Kingman 3-1 at Southside Park on Wednesday, March 9.

Bean went the distance, allowing just three hits and one run in seven innings to notch the win. Freshman Destiny Koglanes and juniors Amber Lopez and Sunny Wakayuta hit safely for Kingman, with Lopez stroking a double.

Kingman Academy had four hits, with senior Ammerisa Benson doubling and Bean, senior Ashlee Steele and junior Liberty Koch contributing singles.

Academy improved to 1-2 for the season. Kingman slipped to 2-3.

Baseball

Kingman 5, Kingman Academy 4

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 5-4 win over host Kingman Academy at Southside Park on Wednesday, March 9.

Senior pitcher William Winker threw six innings of two-hit baseball while striking out 11 Tiger batters to secure the win. He surrendered just two earned runs.

Kingman managed just three hits – one each by junior Bricen Galindo, sophomore Gavin Nelson and senior Camaron Haller – but made them count. Nelson had two RBIs, while Haller scored twice.