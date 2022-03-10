OFFERS
Republicans Club to host Kingman mayoral candidate Watkins

Ken Watkins (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 10, 2022 4:41 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 10, 2022 5:55 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman mayoral candidate Ken Watkins, the current vice mayor, will speak at the Conservative Republicans Club of Kingman Monday, March 14 meeting.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m. with the formal meeting at noon at the BPO Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., in Kingman.

Other speakers will include Rodney Glassman, candidate for Arizona attorney general and gubernatorial candidates Bryan Masche and Elbridge Walker.

According to a news release, the meeting is open to the public and no reservations are required. Entry costs $3. Lunch is available. Individuals do not have to be a member of the club to attend.

For more information email crck@reagan.com or call 928-530-3637.

