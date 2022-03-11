OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County

Fri, March 11
Flagstaff tops Lee Williams 7-2 in boys’ high school tennis match

Originally Published: March 11, 2022 10:10 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF – Flagstaff beat visiting Lee Williams 7=2 in a high school tennis match played Thursday, March 10.

No. 1 singles player junior Kohen Juelfs beat Camden Hagerman 4-6, 7-5, 10-5, and the No. 3 doubles team of Tyler McNiven and Conner Brown won 9-7, to post Lee Williams’ only wins.

Lee Williams slipped to 3-2 with the loss. Flagstaff remained unbeaten at 4-0.

Girls Tennis

Flagstaff 5, Lee Williams 4

KINGMAN – Visiting Flagstaff nipped Lee Williams 5-4 in a girls’ high school tennis match played at Centennial Park in Kingman on Thursday, March 10.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 sophomore Madison Brisco (6-3, 6-3) and No. 2 senior Chloe Atkinson (5-7, 6-0, 10-4). Doubles winners were No. 1 Brisco and Atkinson (8-4) and freshman Brystal Bratley and sophomore Berlynn Bratley (8-4).

Lee Williams slipped to 2-3 for the season, while Flagstaff improved to 4-0.

