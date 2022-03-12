OFFERS
Arizona Superintendent hopeful of Public Instruction speaks in Kingman

Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Tom Horne speaks to the Mohave Republican Forum at the Golden Corral restaurant in Kingman on March 9. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: March 12, 2022 6:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The future of Arizona education, ethnic studies and critical race theory were topics at the Mohave Republican Forum.

The Wednesday, March 9 meeting at the Golden Corral hosted a variety of candidates, some focused on revamping Arizona education.

Tom Horne is once again running for Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction, an office he previously held from 2003-11. Horne was also the Arizona Attorney General from 2011-15.

As superintendent, Horne said his focus was academic achievement so students would be qualified for the workforce.

During this round, he is sticking to a similar platform by prioritizing fighting critical race theory, stopping indoctrination and providing a quality education.

While critical race theory programs are available at certain universities, Horne claims it has been in Arizona’s educational system for years.

“I’m probably the most dangerous opponent of critical race theory in the country,” Horne said.

Horne said he will extract critical race theory out of K-12 classrooms because he already helped put an end to Mexican American ethnic studies in Tucson during his first stint as superintendent. Horne wrote a bill passed through the legislature that prohibited ethnic studies in the district.

However, in 2017 a federal court ruled that the law banning ethnic studies violated constitutional rights.

The middle and high school program educated students on Mexican American history and literature influence in the U.S. Horne claimed the program was critical race theory and taught students to hate one another.

Hispanic students make up the majority of the Tucson Unified School District. In the 2021-22 school year, Hispanic students make up 64% of the student population, according to data from Tucson Unified School District.

“Teachers need to teach students facts and independent thinking,” Horne said. “They have no business pushing their ideology on captive audiences. They need to focus on academics.”

Horne, who speaks multiple languages, said he does not want to see a bilingual education take hold in schools, stating students in bilingual programs do not become fluent in English. According to the U.S. Census, nearly 30% of the population in Arizona speaks more than one language, mostly Spanish.

Instead, Horne wants to focus on English immersion claiming students will be more proficient in English and not as easily manipulated. He did not explain how children are being manipulated through bilingual education, but said separating students makes it easier to manipulate.

“Some radicals want to keep those people separate so they can be manipulated,” Horne said.

Horne wants to work on promoting motivation in students and teachers. He also said he wants to hold schools accountable for low test scores and promote school choice and longer school years.

Encouraging attendees to vote for conservative school board members, he also said money should be allocated to teacher salaries and not administrators. However, he said that money would have to be earned.

“If they want their academics to come up, they’ve got to have discipline in the classroom,” Horne said.

With critical race theory swarming campaigns of conservative candidates, Horne believes his record and dedication to following through make him the best candidate for the job.

“I have a record,” Horne said. “You can count on that with me.”

