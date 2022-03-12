OFFERS
City of Kingman issued 15 building permits in the week ending March 11

The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits in the week ending March 11. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 12, 2022 6:19 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 12, 2022 7:22 PM

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 11:

- Esmay Electric: 4056 E. Spring Road, Lake Havasu City; 24KW LP standby generator

- Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 4817 N. Mormom Flat Road, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace 5 ton heat pump condenser

- Walker Service Electric: 7350 Mountain View Road, Mohave Valley; electric 100 amp

- Select Electric LLC: 4105 N. Stardust Road, Kingman; electric panel

- Select Electric LLC: 2480 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; electric panel 200 amp

- Select Electric LLC: Kingman; 200 amp power pole

- Time Buck: Mohave Valley; new 400 amp box w/ 144’ underground to exit subpanel on house

- Rob Sawyer: 1985 E. John L Ave., Kingman; gas line repair

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 11:

- Hanes Drywall LLC: 945 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; $391.46

- Tuff Shed, Inc: 2958 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $506.96

- Devault Electric LLC: 225 Oak Street, Kingman; electric; $89.10

- Unique H.B. of Havasu Inc: 312 Maple Street, Kingman; electric; $114.26

- Esmay Electric Inc: 1420 Fort Beale Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

- Tital Solar Power: 3718 N. Nevada Street, Kingman; electric; $128

- SunUp America LLC: 2045 Cherokee Street, Kingman; electric; $128

- Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 2007 Hope Ave, Kingman; electric; $128

- Angle Solar: 4031 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; electric; $128

- Angle Solar: 4067 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $128

- Devault Electric LLC: 2457 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $206.66

- Sunlink Energy: 3468 Charleston Street, Kingman; electric; $128

- Truelove Plumbing: 1939 Chicago Ave., Kingman; gas; $0

- Big Red Construction: 2310 Valentine Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,704.28

- Glen Mishkin & Lisa Luna: 1425 Broudy Ave., Kingman; storage shed; $978.86

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 11:

- Outlaw’s Street Grill: 3601 N. Willow Road, Kingman; food services

- Choice Recovery Path LLC: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Albuquerque, New Mexico; professional services

- Icon Power: 3006 S. Priest Drive, Tempe; storage units

- TRACA, LLC: 3745 Sunshine Drive, Escondido, California; storage units

- Dark Craft Tattoo: 1851 Airfield Ave., Kingman; tattoo parlors

