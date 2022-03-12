City of Kingman issued 15 building permits in the week ending March 11

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 11:

- Esmay Electric: 4056 E. Spring Road, Lake Havasu City; 24KW LP standby generator

- Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 4817 N. Mormom Flat Road, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace 5 ton heat pump condenser

- Walker Service Electric: 7350 Mountain View Road, Mohave Valley; electric 100 amp

- Select Electric LLC: 4105 N. Stardust Road, Kingman; electric panel

- Select Electric LLC: 2480 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; electric panel 200 amp

- Select Electric LLC: Kingman; 200 amp power pole

- Time Buck: Mohave Valley; new 400 amp box w/ 144’ underground to exit subpanel on house

- Rob Sawyer: 1985 E. John L Ave., Kingman; gas line repair

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 11:

- Hanes Drywall LLC: 945 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; $391.46

- Tuff Shed, Inc: 2958 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $506.96

- Devault Electric LLC: 225 Oak Street, Kingman; electric; $89.10

- Unique H.B. of Havasu Inc: 312 Maple Street, Kingman; electric; $114.26

- Esmay Electric Inc: 1420 Fort Beale Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

- Tital Solar Power: 3718 N. Nevada Street, Kingman; electric; $128

- SunUp America LLC: 2045 Cherokee Street, Kingman; electric; $128

- Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 2007 Hope Ave, Kingman; electric; $128

- Angle Solar: 4031 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; electric; $128

- Angle Solar: 4067 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $128

- Devault Electric LLC: 2457 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $206.66

- Sunlink Energy: 3468 Charleston Street, Kingman; electric; $128

- Truelove Plumbing: 1939 Chicago Ave., Kingman; gas; $0

- Big Red Construction: 2310 Valentine Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,704.28

- Glen Mishkin & Lisa Luna: 1425 Broudy Ave., Kingman; storage shed; $978.86

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 11:

- Outlaw’s Street Grill: 3601 N. Willow Road, Kingman; food services

- Choice Recovery Path LLC: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Albuquerque, New Mexico; professional services

- Icon Power: 3006 S. Priest Drive, Tempe; storage units

- TRACA, LLC: 3745 Sunshine Drive, Escondido, California; storage units

- Dark Craft Tattoo: 1851 Airfield Ave., Kingman; tattoo parlors