Kingman City Council to hear results from 2021 Citizen Survey

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will hear a variety of reports, including the results from the 2021 Citizen Survey at its Tuesday, March 15 meeting at 5 p.m. in council chambers at 310 N. 4th Street.

Council will be briefed on the surveys given to community members in fall of 2021. The survey was sent out to 2,700 randomly selected households in the community for feedback on the livability of Kingman.

Others had an opportunity to participate in the survey online.

Council will also be given an update on the Rancho Santa Fe interchange project, a tourism economic impact report, and rules revisions for city boards and commissions.

Council is also expected to vote on a Drought Contingency Plan grant through the federal Bureau of Reclamation. The grant will help identify and evaluate drought countermeasures and create and implement strategy and management goals. Part of the plan would also prioritize aquifer recharge projects.

If approved, $100,000 would go to the Colorado River Water Fund. The grant would require a 50/50 match for $200,000 total.

Another grant through the Bureau of Reclamation will be voted on. The WaterSMART grant would help finance the purchase and installation of water meters into the city’s system. The grant would help with the multi-year meter replacement program currently in place.

The project would help with water conservation, increased efficiency, customer service and a potential revenue increase. If approved, $100,000 would go to the Water Capital Renewal Fund. The grant would require a 50/50 match for a total of $200,000.

Council members will also decide whether to approve transferring $275,000 in contingency fund appropriations from the city’s general fund to insurance and legal service appropriations within the city budget’s insurance services fund.