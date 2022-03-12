Kingman Miner March 13 Adoption Spotlight: Anthony
These are Arizona’s children. Anthony loves all things sports, but football is his absolute favorite. When he’s not scoring touchdowns on the field, he is tinkering with computers. Anthony loves to laugh and enjoys telling jokes or a good tall tale. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
