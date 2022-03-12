Man shoots at reposessor’s vehicle

MEADVIEW – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Alexander Porrello, 37, of Meadview, for aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, disorderly conduct with a weapon, both felonies, and misdemeanor criminal damage.

On Friday, March 4 at about 10:30 a.m. deputies received a call of shots fired at a residence in Meadview. According to an MCSO press release, the reporting party/victim advised that he owns a repossession company and was responding to a residence in the 27000 block of Hummingbird Drive to repossess a truck.

The victim advised that while on scene, Porrello allegedly produced a shotgun and was threatening to shoot if they didn’t leave the property. The victim further alleged that as they were leaving the property with the truck, Porrello allegedly fired approximately six rounds from a rifle at the vehicle.

Deputies observed bullet holes in both vehicles. Deputies and members of MCSO SWAT responded to the residence and a perimeter was established around the property. Deputies began giving verbal commands over their PA system for Porrello to exit the residence.

A few minutes later, law enforcement said Porrello exited the residence with his hands in the air and was taken into custody. A search warrant was served at the home where detectives located multiple firearms. Porrello was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.